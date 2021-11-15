Obituary: Roy H. Kelvey, 70

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Roy H. Kelvey, 70, passed away suddenly at home on November 11. Roy was the husband of Carol (Markey) Kelvey for 50 years. Born in Providence on January 30, 1951, he was the son of the late John and Norma (Schaller) Kelvey.

Roy is survived by his loving daughter, Lisa (Kelvey) Carrott and her husband, Christopher, along with his grandchildren, Alyssa and Robert. He was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard, and is survived by his brother, David, along with his niece, Megan, and nephew, David Jr.

Roy was a retired Global Process Manager for UPS. He loved his family and traveling. He was always telling stories of his many trips to New Hampshire with Rick and adventures over the years with his closest friends, the Andersons, the McClures and the Keegans.

A burial with military honors will be in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter on November 22, at 11 AM. Following CDC guidelines for a state facility, everyone entering RI Veterans Cemetery Chapel, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a face covering.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy may consider making a donation in Roy’s name to the American Diabetes Association.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.