Obituary: Ross W. Fielding, 35

Ross W. Fielding passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 7. He was the beloved son of Elizabeth and Thomas Fielding, born on Jan. 4, 1988.

Ross leaves behind his most beloved brother, Bryan Fielding. He was an amazing artist and a gentle human being. He also leaves behind his beloved grandmother, Joanne Fielding, many cousins, uncles, aunts, and so many cherished friends and family.

Visitation will be held on Saturday Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick, followed by a Celebration of Life ceremony at 1 p.m.

