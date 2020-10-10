Obituary: Roland Rouleau, 80

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Roland Rouleau, 80, of East Greenwich, died Sunday, Oct. 4, at home. He was predeceased by his son Michael who died in 2016, age 53.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, daughters Claudette Martin, Lynne LaFazia and Catherine Murphy. He leaves 6 grandchildren: Michael Santurri, Haley Rouleau, Arthur, Victoria and Olivia LaFazia, and Samantha Murphy.

Roland served in the Army during the Vietnam era, in Germany and the Netherlands. He was a longtime member of the Rotary Club, VFW, Varnum Continentals and East Greenwich Veteran Fireman’s Club. Roland and his wife, Joan, founded East Winds Dry Cleaners & Laundry in 1984. The business now has stores in East Greenwich, North Kingstown and Wakefield.

Funeral services will be private.

When the Covid-19 pandemic is behind us, Roland asked the family to hold a big party to celebrate his life.

As his passing drew near, he joked to his beloved wife, Joan, “I may be 100 percent French, but please give me an ‘Irish Wake’ when it’s safe for my friends to remember me.”

You can find the obituary at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.