Obituary: Roland R. Dumont, 89

Roland R. Dumont, 89, of East Greenwich, passed away on January 9, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lowell, MA, he was the son of the late Yvonne Pelletier Dumont Miller and Charles Dumont, and stepson of the late Mitchell Miller. Roland is survived by his wife Ellen Sigrid Olsen Dumont who he was married to for over 66 years.

Roland was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and a Recipient of The Purple Heart. He retired as a Colonel in the US Army Reserves and as the Associate Director of the VA Hospital in Providence.

Roland is survived by six children: Debra Pritt, Sandra Kaiser, Rick Dumont, Lisa Moore, Tracey Pollard and Jeff Dumont; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Michael Dumont, and a daughter Susan Miner.

Roland was passionate about spending time with his Family, was strong in the Roman Catholic Faith and was committed to his fellow veterans. He was so proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved spending time with them.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Tuesday, January 12 at 10:00am. Burial will be private. Those who wish may participate in the Mass through livestream at www.olmparish.org. A Celebration of Roland’s Life will take place at a future date.

Donations may be made in Memoriam to Our Lady of Mercy Parish in East Greenwich or The Wounded Warriors Project.

