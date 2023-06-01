Obituary: Rodney Fraser Blythe, 87

Rodney Fraser Blythe, affectionately known as Rod, passed away on May 23, at 87 years of age, in Colchester, Conn., with his loving family by his side. For the last 23 years of his life, Rod never let Parkinson’s Disease conquer his indomitable spirit. Rod was born in Providence, on June 7, 1935, son of the late Fraser and Elizabeth (Baker) Blythe. Rod was a proud graduate of UConn. He and the love of his life, Mary Cragan, were married for 64 years.

They raised their family in South Attleboro, Mass., where as a pharmacist, Rod owned and operated Blythe Pharmacy for many years. Rod was an active member of the community in which he lived, serving on the Attleboro City Council, chairing the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority, sponsoring youth sports teams, and founding the South Attleboro Lions Club.

In 1980, Rod and Mary returned to East Greenwich, where they had met and fallen in love. They spent 18 wonderful years sailing the waters of Narragansett Bay as they finished their careers.

Upon retiring, Rod and Mary moved to Fairway Village in Largo, Fla., often summering in Chatham on Cape Cod. Once again, Rod actively participated on many boards and committees. In his free time, Rodney enjoyed boating, golfing, and practicing his skills as a master gardener. Corn revered him and quahogs feared him because he was the master digger and shucker. Most importantly, he will be remembered as a hardworking and loving family man and, in true “Blythe Spirit,” was often heard saying his greatest fortune was his family.

His passing will be mourned by many, especially his loving wife, Mary; his children and their spouses, Robert (Cindy) Blythe of Virginia Beach, Va.; Mark (Sharon) Blythe of Richardson, Texas; Todd (Anne) Blythe of Georgetown, Mass.; Betsy (Frank) DiCostanzo of Colchester, Conn.; nine grandchildren, Barbara and Rodney, Justin (Amber), Joshua (Ashley), Ian, Robert and John Blythe, Andrew and Megan DiCostanzo; two great grandchildren, Cragan and Kylah; Rodney’s sister, Libby Johnson of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and many extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved brother-in-law, Karl Johnson.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on June 9, at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third Street, East Greenwich. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, 65 3rd St.. Donations in Rodney’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. The Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements. To sign the online guest book or share a memory of Rod, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.

