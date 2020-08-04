Obituary: Rodney F. Bailey, 93

Above: Rodney Bailey with his son Paul, at the farm on South County Trail.

Rodney F. Bailey, 93, a lifelong dairy farmer was born June 17, 1927, on the Bailey Farm in East Greenwich, where he lived his entire life, died peacefully surrounded by his family on August 3, on the family farm on South County Trail. He was the husband of the late Judith H. (Wolfenden) Bailey. He was a son of the late Francis A. and Iva F. (Briggs) Bailey.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of East Greenwich and served on the Board of Trustees.

He served for many years on the Rhode Island Farm Bureau Board of Directors, USDA Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (now Farm Service Agency) state and county committees and the Rhode Island Dairy Farms Cooperative (Rhody Fresh) Board of Directors.

He is survived by his children: Kathy Burroughs and her husband Elliott of Canterbury, Conn.; Paul Bailey and his wife, Cher, of East Greenwich; Cynthia LaPrise and her husband Scooter of Exeter; and Iva Reynhout of East Greenwich; 10 grandchildren: Thomas, Rachel, Will, Elizabeth, Jessica, Matthew, Alexandra, Daniel, Maggie and Cassidy; 9 great grandchildren: Reagan, Isaac, Lillian, Henry, Benjamin, Matthew, Ruby, Hannah and Ella and one sister, Gladys I. Bailey, of East Greenwich. He was the brother of the late Priscilla E. Crofts of North Stonington, Conn.

His funeral and burial will be private. Donations in Rodney’s name may be made to the First Baptist Church of EG, PO Box 551, East Greenwich, RI 02818, or to the Rhode Island 4-H Club Foundation, PO Box 1925, Kingston, RI 02881.

