Obituary: Robin B. Wright, 82

Robin Burlingame Wright, 82, of Carolina, RI, passed away on September 24. He was the beloved husband of Alice F. (DePerry) Wright, his wife of 59 years.

Robin was born on March 10, 1940 to the late Norman J. Wright and Helen M. (Cherry) Wright. After graduating from Westerly High School in 1958, he went on to graduate from the Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston, MA in 1960.

After graduation, Robin was employed at the family business, Wright’s Garage in Carolina, RI, DeMarco Auto Sales of Westerly, Tri-County Builders of East Greenwich, and as a Maintenance Supervisor for ACME Wire Products Co., Inc. of Mystic, CT before his retirement in 2008. Robin served on the Richmond Town Council from 1970-1972.

In addition to his parents, Robin was predeceased by his brother, Charles N. Wright. He is survived by his wife, Alice F. Wright; his children: Dawn M. (Wright) Porter and her husband, Steven R. Porter, of Gloucester, Michael A. Wright and his wife, Kimberly J. (Gould) Wright, of Burrillville, and Renee B. (Wright) Bergeron and her husband, Michael A. Bergeron of Coventry. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Thomas Porter of Medford, MA, Susannah Porter of Bozeman, MT, Frederick Wright of West Warwick, Karissa Wright and Luke Wright of Burrillville, Andrew Bergeron, Nathan Bergeron, and Penny Bergeron, of Coventry, and a great-granddaughter, Samantha-Mae Wright of Warwick.

A private burial will be held at White Brook Cemetery in Carolina, RI.

