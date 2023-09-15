Obituary: Robert W. Watterson, 84

Loved a good cheeseburger; faithful blood donor

Robert W. Watterson, 84, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Robert was the husband of Rochelle M. (Belgarde) Watterson for 61 wonderful years. He was born in Cranston, in 1939, the son of Florence (Firth) and Willis Watterson and brother to Donald.

Robert graduated from Cranston High School, and served in the Rhode Island National Guard. Graduating from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in mechanical engineering, he had a distinguished career at Federal Products Corporation, currently Mahr, in Providence. He was loyal and dedicated to his work, contributing 40 years to the company.

In addition to his wife Rochelle, he is survived by five children: Julie Pennell, Andrea Connors, Robert Watterson, Alan Watterson and Nadine Barnes. Son in-laws: Michael Pennell, Kevin Connors, Robert Barnes and daughter in-law, Lynn Watterson. Additionally, he had seven grandchildren: Vanessa, Audrey, Hailey, Ian, Alex, Leah, Samantha and one great grandchild, Maxwell.

Above all else, Robert was devoted to his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf and appreciated a good cheeseburger. He believed strongly in contributing to others and was a faithful blood donor. For years, making regular donations to the Rhode Island Blood Center. He leaves behind a beloved family who will miss him greatly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/donate or a non-monetary donation and donate blood to the RI Blood Center in Robert’s honor.

Services and burial will be private. Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Posted 9/15/23