Obituary: Robert Thomas Picchione, 94

Robert Thomas Picchione, age 94, found the Lord’s peaceful salvation in his sleep, at Teresian House, Albany, N.Y., after a 2-month illness. Residing in Warwick for most of his adult life, Bob moved to Albany after the death of his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Josephine S. Picchione, who passed in 2013. Born March 7, 1929, Robert Thomas Trotta, in Providence, he was the son of the late Maria (DeMeo) Picchione and the late Ralph Trotta and stepson of the late Joseph A. Picchione, Sr.

Mr. Picchione was a graduate of the former Rhode Island College of Education (Rhode Island College), where he earned his Bachelor of Education degree. He received his Master’s Degree from Rhode Island College, and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Educational Administration from the University of Connecticut, all while pursuing his doctoral degree. He also attended Bryant College, Brown University and Providence College. He served as an adjunct professor at Salve Regina College (University) and Johnson and Wales College (University), where he taught Educational Philosophy and Personnel Management courses. He also served on the Rhode Island Department of Education, Title III Evaluation Board.

Mr. Picchione spent most of his professional career with Cranston Public Schools. He was principal of the Daniel D. Waterman School and principal of Gladstone School. He also served as assistant principal and assistant-to-the-principal in these schools. In 1968 he was appointed superintendent of the Jamestown School Department, a post he held until returning to Cranston as director of instruction. Bob also functioned as acting personnel director and educational prosecutor to Cranston Family Court, for five years. Following his retirement from public education in 1986 he was appointed headmaster, St. Dunstan’s Preparatory School in Providence.

He held membership to, and was active in, numerous national, state, local, professional, and civic organizations. In 1985 he was selected by his peers as administrator of the year by the American Association of Secondary School Administrators. He assisted in the organization of The Northeast Regional Principals Association and served as a charter member. He acted as an educational consultant to Noble and Noble Publishers, Economy Press, and Bomar Noble Educational Publishers.

Mr. Picchione served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserve as a member of Air Wing Staff 91, South Weymouth, Mass., and U.S. Naval Intelligence Security Unit, Providence. He was treasurer and president of the Cranston Kiwanis Club and Jamestown Rotary Club, and was on the board of directors of the Newport Mental Health Clinic. Bob was a parishioner, communicant, and Catholic Charity Chair, of St. Gregory the Great Church, Warwick. In his retirement he served as a volunteer AARP tax counselor, assisting others with tax form preparation. In his leisure time, Bob was a boating enthusiast and a member of East Greenwich Yacht Club for many years.

In March 2013, Bob was honored by the Rhode Island State Senate and received a citation lauding his outstanding commitment to community service during his tenure as a Cranston school administrator. Later that same year, he relocated to Avila, a retirement community in Albany, where he lived independently with many new friends and neighbors.

Bob is survived by his three sons, Robert T. Picchione, Jr. (Linda) of East Greenwich; David B, Picchione, DPM (Nancyann Quimby, DPM) of Albany; and Jeffrey P. Picchione (Michelle) of Wheaton, Ill.; three granddaughters (Katherine, Olivia, Sienna) and two grandsons (Jonathan, Christopher).

Private Committal Prayers and Military Honors will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Greenwich, per the family’s discretion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robert and/or Josephine Picchione to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/memorial).

You can leave an online condolence at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 5/11/23