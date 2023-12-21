Obituary: Robert T. McCarthy

Robert T. McCarthy, of East Greenwich, formerly Quincy, Mass, died Dec. 18.

Bob’s family and his faith were the center of his life. He was a longtime parishioner and usher at Sacred Heart Parish in Quincy and St. Gregory’s Parish in Warwick. He was also an active volunteer in many Catholic charities throughout his life including serving as member of the Knights of Columbus in Quincy. Bob was a well-read man with a particular love for history which he cultivated with his family through trips to museums and traveling to historical sites. Bob was also an avid lifelong sports fan, in particular baseball and his beloved Boston Red Sox. He was a proud Army veteran and worked as a safety coordinator for the MBTA for over 40 years, retiring at the age of 76. Bob was a gentle, caring, selfless, and dependable man who maintained an optimistic worldview and always looked for the good in people. He would make friends easily with everyone he met representing friendships from all walks of life. To know Bob was to love him and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.