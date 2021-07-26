Obituary: Robert Sarni, M.D., 90

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Robert P. Sarni, M.D., 90, passed away peacefully on July 21, with his wife of 24 years, Janice, at his bedside. Robert was the son of the late Alfred and Louise Sarni (Zoratti). Robert was a graduate of Classical High School 1949, and the University of Rhode Island in 1953. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Germany and rose to the rank of 1st Lieutenant at the time of his honorable discharge in 1955.

He was admitted to the University of Maryland School of Medicine, graduating in 1960. Upon completion of his internship at RI Hospital and residency at St. Joseph Hospital, he went into private family practice and Industrial Medicine in 1962, in Cranston. During his 55 years practicing he was President of Staff at St. Joseph Hospital, a member of the Hospital Board of Trustees, and Director of the Department of Family Medicine. From 1987 – 1993, he was appointed to the RI Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Award from Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.

He was a member of numerous professional societies, including The American Board of Family Practice, Industrial Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, RI Medical Society, New England Occupational Medical Society (Past President), and RI Academy of Family Practice (Past President). He was also a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and Industrial Medical Association.

An avid golfer, Robert was a member of the Pt. Judith Country Club, and a member of the University Club, Dunes Club, and Aurora Civic Association. Besides his wife Janice (Lepore) Sarni, Robert is survived by his son Gregory Sarni of Lake Worth, FL, and his stepsons, Anthony T. Marotti Jr., and his wife Kris Marotti of Lincoln, and Michael Marotti and his wife Christine Marotti of North Providence. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Taylor and Cameron Sarni, and Michael and Isabella Marotti. Robert is the brother of Vincent Sarni and the late Lawrence Sarni.

Described by colleagues and friends as dedicated. Compassionate. Timeless, forthright, and honest, Robert was highly respected in the community he will be missed.

Visitation will be at Woodlawn Funeral Home on Monday, July 26 from 8:30 – 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church at 11 AM and burial at St. Ann’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sarni Family Endowment Scholarship (URI).

An online condolence can be left at the funeral home HERE.