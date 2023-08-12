Obituary: Robert J. Warren, 85

An architectural woodworking engineer

Robert J. Warren of East Greenwich passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 7, at the Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini in North Kingstown.

Born in Providence to the late Horace W. and Hazel (St. John) Warren, Robert was a graduate of Lockwood High School and a sergeant in the Army National Guard. An architectural woodworking engineer, his career spanned over 45 years at firms such as L. Vaughn & Company, Modern Industries, and MillworkOne.

He met the love of his life, Constance (Bailey) Warren, when they were set up by her sister, the late Doris Bailey. They spent 64 wonderful years together as husband and wife, and have three beloved children.

In addition to woodworking, Robert enjoyed drawing, reading the novels of C.S. Forester, collecting vintage model cars, cheering for the Red Sox, and vacationing in Maine.

Both avid choristers, Robert and Constance were also members of the Warwick Central Baptist Church Choir, the Pawtuxet Valley Community Chorus, and the North Kingstown Community Chorus. They also enjoyed dancing together at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet.

In addition to his beloved wife,Robert is survived by his sister Marcia, his daughters Lynn (Michael) and Susan (Tom), and his four grandchildren Jared (Alexis), Nicole, Taylor (Andrew), and Jessica. They will always carry his great sense of humor, compassion for others, and strong love for his family in their hearts.

Robert is now at peace and at home with his beloved mother, Hazel, and son, Mark Steven Warren.

Per the family’s request, the celebration of Robert’s life will be private.

You can leave an online condolence at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.

