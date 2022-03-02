Obituary: Robert J. Cunningham, 67

Photo by Aaron Burden, courtesy of Unsplash.

Robert J. “Bobby” Cunningham, 67, of Sarasota, Florida, died suddenly Friday January 7.

He was a son of the late Joseph J. and Dorothy A. Cunningham, and brother to the late Patricia Cunningham. Born in Providence, he lived in East Greenwich prior to living in Florida for the past 25 years.

Bobby was a licensed registered nurse practitioner and certified wound care nurse. He was a graduate of Our Lady of Mercy School and a member of the East Greenwich High School Class of 1973. He was a United States Air Force veteran stationed in Italy in 1974, and later graduated from URI in 1983, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

He leaves eight brothers and two sisters: Dr. Paul F. Cunningham of Milford, NH; Edward J. Cunningham of Brooklyn, NY; William J. Cunningham of West Greenwich; Ann E. Booth of Jupiter, FL; Mary Ellen Smith of Kershaw, SC; Mark R. Cunningham of Phoenix, AZ; Thomas M. Cunningham of East Greenwich; Richard M. Cunningham of Cranston; James P. Cunningham of Venice, FL; and David J. of Danielson, CT.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 27, at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Greenwich. Calling hours will be at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich on Thursday, May 26, from 4:00 -7:00 PM.

