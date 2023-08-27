Obituary: Robert Donald Olmstead, Jr., 85

Lived in the River Farm neighborhood of East Greenwich for 38 years

Robert Donald Olmstead, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully, Aug. 12, at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida.

Bob was born July 19, 1938, in Mount Vernon, N.Y. to Robert Donald Olmstead and Nelda Charlene (Hall) Olmstead. He attended Horace Greeley High School and spent many hours working in his father’s gas station in the city and “sneaking into” Yankee Stadium to watch the games.

After graduating from Alfred State Tech, Bob worked for Westinghouse Electric in Buffalo, N.Y., and served his country in the Army for two years. Upon his return, he began working for the Homelite Division of Textron in Portchester, N.Y. and attending night school. He graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Bridgeport University in 1971 and an MBA from University of Connecticut in 1975. That same year, Homelite relocated, and Bob followed, settling his family in the River Hills community in Lake Wylie, S.C., where he coached youth baseball and soccer and helped to manage the swim team.

In 1985, Bob joined the Bostitch Division of Textron in Rhode Island. He retired in 2003. Bob lived in the River Farm neighborhood of East Greenwich for 38 years. He was a tinkerer and a problem solver and was the happiest when working on his computer or his race car.

Bob leaves his wife Kerstin, brother Bill (Paula) Olmstead, daughter Charlotta (John) Sakers, son Robert Thomas (April) Olmstead, son Jonas Olmstead, grandchildren Sophia, Jack, Olivia, Analiese, Robby, Hans, and Leif, extended family, dear neighbors, and friends. Bob was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Jamo and Tom.

Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. His remains will rest in the Memorial Garden at East Greenwich United Methodist Church in Rhode Island.

Arrangements entrusted with Baldwin Brothers ~ Spanish Springs, 1008 Bichara Boulevard, The Villages, FL 32159-7715. Sentiments are encouraged at baldwincremation.com/obituaries/robert-donald-olmstead-jr/. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162, East Greenwich United Methodist Church, or the charity of your choice.

