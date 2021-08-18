Obituary: Robert Dodge, 84

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Robert A. Dodge, 84, of East Greenwich, passed away on August 15. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Diana M. (Briggs) Dodge. Born in South Kingstown on December 1, 1936, he was a son of the late John H. and Gertrude (Bjorn) Dodge.

Bob was a hard-working man who loved his family. After his retirement from Zarrella Development Corp., he continued to be an early riser. He would often walk his property until the sun came up before beginning work in his yard for the day. Though Bob was blind, that didn’t stop him from undertaking many projects around his home. He loved his three grandchildren; Kevin, Chris, and Kyle. He enjoyed teaching them skills such as woodworking and electrical as they grew.

“Pops” was so happy every time his great-grandchildren; Scarlett, Levi, Hudson and Oakley would come to visit. He looked forward to also spending time with his German Shepherd, Chase.

Bob was a beloved husband and father and will be missed by many. In addition to his wife Diana, he is survived by two daughters, Deanna B. Mann and her husband, Kevin, and Dinnette B. Johnson and her husband, Barry; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and his twin brother, Edward H. Dodge. He was the brother of the late Gloria Taylor.

Calling hours: Sunday August 22 from 2-4 PM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. His funeral and burial will be private.

