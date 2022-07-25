Obituary: Robert D. Chasse, 85

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Robert D. Chasse, 85, of Church Street in Greenville, passed away surrounded by his family in his home on July 21. He was the husband of Jacquelyn R. (Leonard) Chasse. They had been married for 60 years.

Born in Providence, son of the late John and Laura (DeLobbe) Chasse, he had lived in Greenville for 15 years and previously lived in Warwick. He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. Bob was the owner of Eastern Erectors, a prefab metal building construction company.

He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for 53 years, as well as a life member of the RI Troopers Association and a long-time member of the American Legion. He was a long-time member of the East Greenwich Fireman’s Association.

He loved to travel around the country with his wife in their RV as well as to socialize with his many friends.

Besides his wife he leaves his sons, Robert D. Chasse, Jr., of Smithfield, and William J. Chasse and his wife, Karen, also of Smithfield. He was the grandfather of Luke, Drew, Will and Noelle Chasse; brother of George Chasse of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Raymond Chasse of Prescott, Ariz. He was predeceased by his siblings, Georgette Chasse, RSM, John Chasse, and Laurette Lisi.

His funeral will be held Thursday July 28 at 9 AM from the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home in Greenville. A funeral service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the RI Veteran’s Cemetery of Exeter. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 27, from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.

