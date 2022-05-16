Obituary: Robert D. Bancroft, 79

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Robert D. Bancroft, 79, formerly of Warwick passed away on May 12. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen (Foster) Bancroft. Born in Pawtucket on March 19, 1943, Robert was a son of the late Alec and Hilda (Fitton) Bancroft.

A Bryant College graduate, Bob enlisted in the National Guard and served in Vietnam. After discharge from the Army, he worked as a store manager for Star Market. Most of his career was spent as an account manager for a food broker.

Bob was an avid golfer and was assistant golf coach for cadets when stationed at West Point. Bob loved all sports, but the NE Patriots were his all-time favorite team. He was rarely seen without at least one piece of Patriots apparel. Bob was beloved by his family and was a friend to all. His greatest enjoyment was time spent with family. He loved coaching his children’s sports teams and later taking grandchildren on walks to the bay.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two children, Robert A. Bancroft (Rachel) and Rebecca K. Hamilton (Jason), as well as his six grandchildren, Kyle and Ryan Schultz, Jacob and Julia Bancroft, Sean and Max Hamilton, and his sister, Linda Halle (Allen).

A funeral will be held on Thursday, May 19, at 10:00 AM from Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 1, from 4:00-7:00 PM PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.