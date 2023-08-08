Obituary: Robert C. Anderson, 89

EGHS Class of 1951; avid shellfisherman

Robert C. Anderson, 89, of Cindy Lane, Coventry, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, Aug. 5. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years Reinette D. (DeTonnancourt) in 2017. Born in East Greenwich, he was a son of the late Ivar and Ingrid (Algren) Anderson.

After graduating from East Greenwich High School, class of 1951, Robert enlisted in the United States Navy serving during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, he was employed at Stanley-Bostitch in East Greenwich for over 40 years before retiring. Robert was a skilled woodworker and builder. Robert spent many days frequenting Anderson’s Marina in East Greenwich and shellfishing in Narragansett Bay. He enjoyed following the New England professional sports teams. When his three sons were young, he coached Pop Warner football for several years. But mostly, he loved to spend time with his ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was the father of Roberta A. Farley and her husband John of Coral Springs, Fla.; Gregg R. Anderson and his wife Sharon of Warwick; Brian C. Anderson and his wife Michelle of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina; and Glenn E. Anderson and his wife Tammie of Greene, R.I. Robert was the brother of Marjorie Cookson of East Greenwich and the late Ivar Jr., Raymond, Clinton, John, Marguerite Carcieri, Muriel Johnson, and Maryann Drake.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Committal prayer with military honors at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter on Wednesday, August 9, at 1 p.m. Attendees may assemble by the main entrance administration buildings at 12:30 p.m. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted, memorial donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) would be appreciated. Arrangements are with the Iannotti Funeral at Maple Root in Coventry.

