Obituary: Robert “Bobby” Ryan MacKenzie, 35

On May 11, 2023, Robert “Bobby” Ryan MacKenzie of East Greenwich, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 35. Born in Knoxville, Tenn., he was the beloved son of Janice B. MacKenzie and Robert K. MacKenzie.

He is survived by both parents, his sister Megan K. Ter Meer (MacKenzie), brother Michael B. MacKenzie, and brother-in-law Jonathan E. Ter Meer. Bobby was the uncle of Jonathan Robert Ter Meer, Mackenzie Grace Ter Meer, Noah David Ter Meer, and Cadhla Kennedy MacKenzie. He is also survived by several beloved uncles, aunts and cousins.

Bobby grew up in East Greenwich and graduated from Hendricken High School. He studied political science at the University of Rhode Island and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Bobby was the founder of Rhody Restorations. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, boating, and spending time with his family on Martha’s Vineyard every summer. Bobby’s illuminating smile and exuberant laugh will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, May 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, Cowesett Rd., Warwick. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Calling hours are Sunday, May 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to McAuley House, 622 Elmwood Ave., Providence, RI 02907; www.mcauleyri.org.

Posted 5/17/23