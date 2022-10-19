Obituary: Robert “Bob” M. DelTufo, 80

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Robert “Bob” Michael DelTufo, 80, peacefully passed away on October 15, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was a jack of all trades, business owner, veteran, and more importantly, a man devoted to his family. He is survived by his adoring wife of 56 years, Claire (Perry) DelTufo and their five children: Mark DelTufo, Kerrie Mancini and her husband, Joseph; Laurie DelTufo; Michael DelTufo and his wife, Raena; and Steven DelTufo. He is also survived by grandchildren Trystan Allen and her husband Tim; Sequin, Taylor, and Jacob DelTufo, and Autumn and Joey Mancini; great grandchildren: Timmy Allen Jr., Takoda Allen, and Tyee Allen.

Bob was born September 2, 1942, in East Greenwich ,to the late Michael and Amelia (St. Germain) DelTufo. He graduated from West Warwick High School, Class of 1960, and enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the U.S. Army National Guard. While in the Reserves, Bob began his lifelong career as a plumber alongside his father. After only three short weeks of dating, he married the love of his life, Claire, and settled on a farm in Exeter, to raise their family. In addition to plumbing and farming, he held a great passion for dancing, Motown, banana splits, Dunkin Donuts coffee, Ford vehicles, animals, and of course, U.S. history. He relished his road trips around the country and cherished spending his summers at the town fairs, his favorite time of year. A man of great wisdom and dignity, he impacted countless young men who thank him to this day for teaching them everything they know about cows, cars, plumbing, and contracting. Bob lived his life by example, devoted to his country, family, and faith.

As a tribute to Bob, we ask you to please wear a touch of red to the services as this was his absolute favorite color. In the famous words of Bob DelTufo, we can all hear him now telling us to “carry on.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 22 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church in North Kingstown. Burial with military honors will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in East Greenwich. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 21, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home in EG. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

An online condolence can be left with the Hill Funeral Home HERE.