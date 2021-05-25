Obituary: Robert Bikash, 53

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Robert J. Bikash entered into rest on May 23, at the age of 53.

He was the devoted father of Andrew Seth, Adam Gabriel, and Alexander Matthew Bikash; beloved former husband of Suzanne Tuchin; dear son of Ellen Belinsky and the late Mark Bikash, and stepson of Lillian Bikash; loving brother of Cindy DiGiosa and her husband Peter. Robert was the cherished uncle of Michael and Jonathan DiGiosa.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Robert’s memory may be donated to a mental health or suicide prevention agency of your choice.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.