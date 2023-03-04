Obituary: Richard W. Ahlborg, 89

A member of Varnum Continentals, the Kentish Guards, and the East Greenwich Yacht Club

Richard W. Ahlborg, 89, of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Warwick, passed away on Monday, Feb. 27, at his home in Warwick. He was the loving husband of Sherri Devanney Ahlborg of Warwick. In 2014, he was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Carol (Heald) Ahlborg. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Walter H. and Dorothy (Cole) Ahlborg and stepson of Grace Ahlborg.

Richard attended Moses Brown School, Cranston High School, and later the Wentworth Institute. He had a successful and rewarding career in real estate development and construction. Before his retirement, he led O. Ahlborg & Sons, Inc. as its President, Chairman, and CEO through a period of tremendous growth. He left his mark on numerous projects and buildings throughout the State. Richard had served his country during the Korean War as a member of the United States Army.

Richard enjoyed retirement in Bonita Springs, at Pelican’s Nest Golf Club and The Club at Barefoot Beach. Among his favorite activities were swimming in his pool and relaxing with a drink while watching his fountain as the sun set with music in the background.

He was a member of the Warwick Country Club and a former member of the Potowomut Golf Club. He was a former member of the Varnum Continentals, the Kentish Guards, the East Greenwich Yacht Club, and the Dunes Club. Besides golf, he enjoyed skiing, boating, and gardening and was a bird and duck enthusiast.

He is survived by four children: Nancy Ahlborg Greim and her husband John, Glenn R. Ahlborg and his wife Stacey, Eric S. Ahlborg and his wife Tanya and Craig W. Ahlborg and his wife Tina; three stepchildren: William Devanney and his wife Vonnie, Jayme Devanney, DMD and his wife Carrie and Linda McKearney and her husband Dan and thirteen grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren. He was the stepbrother of the late M. David Elwell.

At the request of the family, all services will be private.

Please consider making a donation in Richard’s name to: South County Health, c/o Development Department, 100 Kenyon Avenue, Wakefield, RI 02879 or online southcountyhealth.org/give.

