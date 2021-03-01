Obituary: Richard T. (Dick) Chadwell, 81

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

CWO4 Richard T. (Dick) Chadwell passed away all too soon on Feb. 20 at Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville, Fla. Richard had been ill for the past few years. He suffers no longer.

Richard was born on March 2, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, to Nora R. Chadwell and Forster M. Chadwell. Richard is a graduate of Fairview High School Class of 1957. Richard joined the U.S. Navy and retired in 1976. His first duty station Mayport, Fla., followed by tours in NAS Quonset Point; Norfolk, Va.; U.S. Embassy, Rome, Italy; Davisville NMCB 71, R.I. and Newport. His list of military honors includes the Naval Good Conduct Medal 4th Award, National Defense Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Antarctic Service Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Lebanon) .

During the time stationed at Quonset Point, Richard met and married Joan (Larke) Chadwell in 1963. They settled in East Greenwich, working for Hospital Trust Bank, Mid State Ice Rink, Old Stone Bank, Rhode Island Housing. He was a councilman on the East Greenwich Town Council (1978-1982). His biggest accomplishment was organizing and chairing the East Greenwich Tercentenary Parade held on July 31, 1977, Richard and Joan finally retired to Fleming Island, Fla., in 2001. While not working, he had a passion to garden, play golf, attend numerous sporting events being an avid sports fan for teams in New England, and spoil his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan M. Chadwell; son Richard T. (Chip) Chadwell Jr.; brothers David, Jerome and James Chadwell; daughter-in-law Faye T. Chadwell; and his beloved grandchildren, Reganne L. Chadwell and Anders C. Chadwell.

Richard will be laid to rest with military honors rendered on Tuesday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Procession Lane #3.

