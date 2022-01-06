Obituary: Richard J. Saborio, 58

Photo by Gemma Evans, courtesy of Unsplash.

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Richard J. Saborio, 58, of East Greenwich passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. On this day, we lost one of the great ones.

Ric was a genuine, kind-hearted, fun, and loving person who will always be remembered with a smile. He was gifted with the ability to see the good in people and always stuck up for the underdog. Known for silly practical jokes and some mischief, Ric was interesting, funny, and always enjoyable to be around. Throughout his life, Ric was fortunate enough to travel the world, see all the best bands in concert, be there when the Red Sox won the World Series and when the Patriots won the Super Bowl. Ric was an outgoing adventurer. He camped on mountain tops, rope swung into rivers, explored cities without maps and drove a motorcycle to Canada. Ric loved all kinds of music, enjoyed collecting curiosities, connecting with nature, and driving around in his beloved orange ‘71 VW Super Beetle.

After graduating Hendricken High School in Warwick, Ric went on to Wagner College in NYC for Theater. He later found his true passion was teaching children. He received a masters degree from Lesley College then taught in the East Greenwich School Department for 13 years. Teaching first at George Hanaford and then at James H. Eldredge elementary schools, Ric was a beloved educator who brought the classroom alive with his engaging antics and hands-on approach to teaching. He also enjoyed being the theater director for Aladdin in 2011, and Mulan in 2012, for the EG elementary schools.

Ric retired from teaching in 2013, after being diagnosed with brain cancer. During times of remission, Ric continued to help others by volunteering at Kent County Hospital and mentoring in EG schools. Throughout his medical journey, Ric was an active member of the RI Brain and Spinal Tumor Foundation support group. Ric never let his diagnosis get him down and he always had a positive attitude towards life. He kept his sense of humor until the end with his last meal being Lucky Charms cereal. Ric was one of a kind and will be sadly missed by countless friends and family.

Ric leaves behind a devoted family including his wife Gail (Nadeau) Saborio, daughter Isabella Saborio, father Manuel E. Saborio, MD, brother Chip Saborio (Vicki Ellison), sister Linda Guerra (Paul Guerra), and 6 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Anne “Nancy” (Flugsrud) Saborio.

A note of gratitude goes out to all the dedicated and loving nurses and doctors who took excellent care of Ric throughout his illness. Special thanks to angels at The Cancer Institute at Rhode Island Hospital and hospice at VNA Care New England. We are forever grateful.

A celebration of life will be held at Pavilion at Grace in Providence, on January 24. Doors open at 4:00 PM. Service begins at 5:00 PM. Reception immediately following at the Hotel Providence.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Ric Saborio Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship will be awarded to a graduating EG senior who is pursuing either the fields of education or theater, or who chooses to take a gap year to travel. To contribute, make checks payable to the “Ric Saborio Memorial Scholarship” by mail to the East Greenwich School Department at 111 Pierce Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818/attn: Finance Department.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.