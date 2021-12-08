Obituary: Richard D. “Dick” Elliott, Jr., 82

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Richard D. “Dick” Elliott, Jr., 82, of Coventry, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Dec. 2, at home.

He was the beloved husband of Judith A. (Anderson) Elliott; they had been married for 60 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Richard D. and Dorothy M. (Barrett) Elliott.

Dick was a master elevator mechanic and spent 45 years enjoying the industry, retiring in 2000. He had a passion for the ancient art of blacksmithing and created many pieces in his shop. He was an avid world traveler who was proud to have set foot on all seven continents. Dick had a strong faith and great love for his church. Besides his wife he is survived by three children, Kim E. Peterson and her husband Mark of East Greenwich; Richard D. Elliott, III, and his wife Patricia of North Reading, Mass., and Peter L. Elliott of Warwick; two grandchildren, Benjamin Peterson and his wife Emma, and Gabriel Elliott; a great-granddaughter, Kit Ellen Peterson; two brothers, Kenneth F. Elliott and his wife Molly of Wakefield, and Steven F. Elliott and his wife Mary of North Kingstown; a sister-in-law, Anita J. Elliott of West Warwick, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Donald W. Elliott and grandfather of the late Abraham Elliott and Eve Elliott.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Eucharist to be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich. Interment will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Interfaith Food Pantry (c/o 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich, R.I. 02818) in his memory would be appreciated.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, it is requested that attendees please wear appropriate face coverings inside the church.

You can leave an online condolence at the Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home website HERE.