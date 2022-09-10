Obituary: Reverend Dr. Laslo Medyesy, 82

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Reverend Dr. Laslo Medyesy, 82, passed away on Sept. 6 in East Greenwich after surviving 21 years of Parkinson’s disease.

Laslo was born and raised in Budapest Hungary. He escaped Hungary in 1963 and arrived in the U.S. as a student to complete seminary in Chicago. There he met and married his wife of 55 years, Rev. Dr. Coralyn T. Medyesy. Together, they embarked on a wonderful life of serving churches, higher education, travel, and family.

Laslo was a UCC minister and missionary for 47 years. He was also a professor of Eastern European studies and theology at a variety of universities. He returned to Hungary to teach at Karoly Gaspar University and lived in Budapest for 18 years until his retirement. Laslo and Coralyn then settled in St. Augustine, Florida.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, parishioners, and students. Laslo was a man of faith and love. He was a scholar, an author, and a constant student of life. He possessed a deep understanding of humanity and was especially appreciated for his enlightening wit.

A memorial will be held on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. at Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson’s 101, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.