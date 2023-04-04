Obituary: Raymond L. Cary, 88

Quidnessett Resident

Raymond L. Cary, 88, of St. Elizabeth Place, formerly of Mt. View Avenue, North Kingstown, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023. He was a devoted husband of the late Virginia ‘Sue’ (Short) Cary.

He was born in Providence to the late Walter H. and Myra E. (Raymond) Cary.

He was employed at General Dynamics for 20 years and at the headquarters of Ocean State Job Lot for 10 years. He was a member of Quidnessett Baptist Church for over 50 years where he was involved in the youth group, taught Sunday school, and served as a deacon. He enjoyed local radio and broadcasting, working with WICE Radio in Providence. Raymond served in the 143rd Rhode Island Air National Guard for 22 years prior to retirement.

He is survived by a son Mark D. Cary and his wife Shawn of North Kingstown; a daughter Robin Noel and her husband Curtis of Warwick; a brother, Robert ‘Bob’ Cary and his wife Deb Grandy of Toronto, Canada; six grandchildren, Francesca Cary, Jacob Cary, Madison Hanley, Andrew Noel, Charlie Desjarlais, and Alicyn Noel, and one great-grandson, Liam Raymond Macari.

His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Interment in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be private for the family. Visitation on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Raymond’s name made to Alzheimer’s Association or to Saint Elizabeth Home (please use the designation “Other” and specify that donations are intended for ‘The Cove’, a special care living area for residents with dementia and/or Alzheimer’s disease.

You can leave an online condolence at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.