Obituary: Raymond L. Bacon, Sr., 96

Raymond L. Bacon, Sr., 96, passed away on June 21. He was the husband of the late Pauline Y. (Bousquet) Bacon. Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late Oliver and Alice (Gelinas) Bacon.

Mr. Bacon had owned and operated Snoopy’s Diner in North Kingstown for over 50 years and had owned the former Pantry Restaurant in Warwick. He was a US Navy WWII and Korean War veteran. He was an avid hunter, camper and was a licensed scuba diver.

He is survived by his two children, Russell G. Bacon and Kimberly A. Butler, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was the father of the late Raymond L. Bacon, Jr.

A private burial with military honors was held in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.

Posted 6/23/23