Obituary: Raymond E. Picillo, Jr., 64

Raymond E. Picillo, Jr., 64, passed away December 25. Born in Warwick on October 28, 1957, he was a son of the late Raymond E. Picillo, Sr. and Doris E. (Bosworth) Picillo.

Ray worked for the former RP & Sons Construction Company, as well as a doorman at the Harborside Restaurant in East Greenwich and the former All American Bar & Grille in North Kingstown.

Ray was a 3rd Degree Black belt in Taekwondo, participating in many full contact competitions where he earned numerous medals and awards. He also was an instructor in Taekwondo.

He is survived by his son, Raymond D. Picillo; siste, Jennie L. Picillo; brother, Michael J. Picillo, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Bea A. Picillo.

Funeral service Monday January 3 at 1:00 PM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

