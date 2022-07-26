Obituary: Ramonita “Ronnie” N. Pinney, 66

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Ramonita “Ronnie” (Nadal) Pinney, 66, of Warwick passed away on Friday, July 8, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. She was the loving wife of David N. Pinney for 41 wonderful years. The world became a brighter place on April 3, 1956, when Ramonita was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico to the late Jesus Nadal Bobe and Carmen Sarraga Ballester.

Ronnie was one of nine children who came from humble beginnings. She moved to the mainland United States at the age of 16, and began her career with Providence Police Communications when she was 18. Ronnie worked hard from a young age. She wanted better and she achieved her goal of doing just that. She had a successful 42-year career with Providence Communications; furthermore, it is where she and David met and began their own journey in life.

Besides work, her family and faith gave her all the provisions she needed in life. She was the matriarch of the family, the voice of reason, the one who gave tough love when needed, and a source of advice to all ages. Ronnie was a role model to her nieces and nephews and truly loved them as her own children.

Ronnie was a parishioner of St. Luke’s Church in East Greenwich for several years. The church community was very important, and she was involved in several different facets of giving back to it.

Ronnie loved to travel and would often do so on a whim. She lived her life as she wanted, and did not hold back on anything she wanted to do or say. She was a caregiver to everyone. Ronnie was a fantastic cook and loved to celebrate other people’s special occasions, no matter if it was a co-worker, a friend or a family member, she would always recognize an accomplishment with food or a party. She will be remembered as being super generous, confident, determined, and the “glue” of the family.

In her 66 years of life, she grew to be an amazing woman, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Her love will live on in her husband, David N. Pinney, of Warwick; two daughters: Shelley Maday and her spouse, Brian, of North Kingstown, and Melissa Pinney and her spouse, Sabrina, of Cranston; two grandchildren, who affectionately call her “Ya-Ya,“ Dylan and Charley Maday; eight siblings: Carmen, Jesus (“Jr.”), Jose-Luis, Milagros, Evelyn, Virginia, Orlando and Eddy; her mother-in-law, Margaret Pinney, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Flynn, and many loving nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her honorary family, the Hart Family, who considered her to be their own sister. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

At Ronnie’s request, all services will be private. Should friends desire, donations may be made to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116 *please make a note in the donation: “To the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Research in honor of Ramonita Pinney.”

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.