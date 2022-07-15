Obituary: R. Peter Henrikson, Chief, EGFD (Ret.), 82

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Peter Henrikson, Chief, EGFD (Ret.), 82, of Warwick, died peacefully at home July 12. He was born July 16, 1940, in Oakland Beach. He was the son of the late Roland and Emily (Boldt) Henrikson. He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Francesca W. (Walsh) Henrikson.

Peter graduated from the former Rhode Island Junior College in 1980 with an associate degree in Fire Science.

Peter retired as Fire Chief for the East Greenwich Fire District in 1991 after continuing a long and proud family tradition which included his father-in-law Chief Francis A. Walsh, NKFD; his brother-in-law Chief Roger F. Walsh, NKFD; his brother-in-law Fire Marshal Gordon M. Walsh, NKFD; his son Chief Peter F. Henrikson, EGFD; and son Asst. Fire Marshal, WFD, Christian M. Henrikson.

After being honorably discharged from the Marine Corps he served as a patrolman for the East Greenwich Police Department for several years prior to becoming a supervisor at Brown and Sharpe manufacturing prior to his appointment as a full-time firefighter for the former East Greenwich Fire District. Peter’s service to the fire department started in 1956 as a volunteer firefighter and ended when he retired as chief in 1991.

Upon retirement Peter moved to New Hampshire where his beloved wife wanted to be. They spent 18 years there prior to returning to Rhode Island due to her declining health.

Peter is survived by daughter Susan L. Pope of West Warwick; son Peter F. Henrikson, Chief EGFD (Ret.) and his wife Kristen of Bluffton, South Carolina; daughter Mary C. Smart of Coventry; and son Christian M. Henrikson, Asst. Fire Marshal WFD (Ret.), and his wife Susan, of West Greenwich. He was the grandfather of Lauren, Rachel, Jenna, Meghan, Madelyn, Hunter and James.

Peter is also survived by his sister Nancy Worrall of Warwick and brother-in-law Gordon Walsh, Fire Marshal NKFD (Ret.) of North Kingstown. He was predeceased by his brother Richard, and sisters Lorna Yarborough, Elsie Graham, Elizabeth Whalen and Susan Dubis.

Peter was a founding member of the East Greenwich Veterans Fireman’s Association, a charter member of the East Greenwich Firefighter’s Association, and former member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the Rhode Island Fire Chiefs Association. He was voted in as a lifetime member of the former East Greenwich Fire Department Company #1, he was the past president of the East Greenwich Veterans Fireman’s Association.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be Monday, July 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rhode Island Chiefs Honor Flight Hub.

