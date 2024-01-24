Obituary: Priscilla Lu Jakniunas, 85

A gifted pianist, preschool teacher, and dedicated mother

Submitted by the family

Priscilla Lu Jakniunas, age 85, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 23. She was born in West Hartford, Ct., on Oct. 22, 1938, and was a devoted mother to Kaaran Carbajal, Glenn Jakniunas, and Heather Passofaro, and grandmother to Brandon Carbajal, Ryan Carbajal, Olivia Passofaro, Emmy Passofaro, Cameron Passofaro, and Brian Passofaro, and mother-in-law to Jose Carbajal and Justin Passofaro.

Lu was a gifted pianist, preschool teacher, and dedicated mother. She graduated from the University of Conn., and became a homemaker, nursery school teacher, and self-taught interior designer for many years. Lu was deeply passionate about everything she committed herself to – her children, her grandchildren, her piano playing, her decorating, and furthering her education.

The memory of her vibrant and ethereal spirit will be remembered by all of those whose lives she touched. Some last words of advice she had were, be good, live a humble life, and do good toward others.

In lieu of a church service, Lu wished everyone to say a silent prayer.

