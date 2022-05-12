Obituary: Philip A. Winsor, 90

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Philip A. Winsor, 90, a 66-year resident of East Greenwich, unexpectedly passed away in his home, Sunday, May 8. He was the loving husband of Shirley M. Winsor (Tourangeau) for 65 amazing years.

On Jan. 9, 1932, Philip was born in Warwick, RI, to the late Irving & Florence Winsor (Wichelo). Philip was one of eight children. He came from humble beginnings, and at an early age he began working to help financially with the home. He worked for Sun Valley Construction in East Greenwich. He then served two years in the Army during the Korean War. When he returned, he served as Vice President of Atlantic Coast Construction. He then worked for Sodco Inc. in Exeter. He loved salt water fishing on his boat, the Nomad, off the rocks at Point Judith and Beavertail.

He is also survived by his 3 sons: Steven Winsor of East Greenwich, Stuart Winsor (Heidi) of Coventry, and Richard Winsor (Michelle) of McHenry, MS; three granddaughters: Victoria Buckman (Daniel); Emily Dyer (Michael); and Maggie Byrd (Jerry); four great-grandsons: Logan and Jaxson Buckman, Walker Dyer, and Jordan Byrd; two great-granddaughters due October 2022; his beloved dog, Buffy; and his sister, Alice Wheeler. He is predeceased by six of his siblings: Irving Winsor Jr., Thomas Winsor, Ernest Winsor, Marion Small, Mary Perry, and Anna O’ Loughlin.

His funeral will be held on Friday, May 13th, at 1:00 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick. Burial will follow at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306 Providence, RI 02906.

