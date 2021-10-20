Obituary: Phelanise E. Messier, 96

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Phelanise E. (L’Heureux) Messier, 96, passed away on October 4. She was the wife of the late Louis D. Messier.

Born in Coventry on November 29, 1924, Phelanise was the daughter of the late Edouard and the late Rose Florida (Demers) L’Heureux. She is survived by her daughter, Lucille Harter; grandchildren: Michael Ferguson and wife Maureen of Houston, TX and Monique Rosiello and her husband, Peter, of East Greenwich; great grandchildren: Mackenzie, Miranda, Meredith, Aric & Kate; brothers: Normand A. L’Heureux of Coventry, and Roger L. L’Heureux of Exeter, and sister Jeannette Knowles of Whitinsville, MA. She was the sister of the late Robert L’Heureux and Patricia Hebert.

Phelanise was gifted with many wonderful talents. She was an accomplished pianist, a commissioned artist, and taught line dancing in Florida. She and her husband, Louis, owned and operated Fruitland on Bald Hill Road in Warwick, then built and operated a very successful A&W Root Beer Drive-in located in West Warwick’s Clyde Village.

She was such an important part of all our lives and will be truly missed by family and friends alike.

Her family gathered privately for a memorial service followed by inurnment in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Donations in her memory may be made to: Alzheimers Association Rhode Island, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.