Obituary: Peter Paul Fornal, 87

Peter Paul Fornal, 87, of East Greenwich, died on Jan. 1, after a long illness. Loving husband of Elizabeth (Betsy) Fornal, Pete was born in New York, N.Y., to John and Frances (Bober) Fornal. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph J. Fornal of California.

A graduate of St. John’s University and Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, Pete had a lengthy and successful career as a human resources executive working for American Cyanamid, CIBA Geigy, Hasbro, Motorola, Bradford Soap, and Log on America. Pete also enjoyed teaching. He served as an instructor at Cornell University, Bryant University, the University of Rhode Island and New Haven University. He was a seminar presenter for many professional organizations including the American Management Association, the Society of Human Resource Management and the American Society for Quality. Pete was past-president of SHRM-RI and AQP and served as the Chair of the Rhode Island Worksite Wellness Council and SHRM’s National Committee on Employee and Labor Relations.

Pete’s greatest joy and accomplishment was his family. Besides his wife, he is survived by four children and seven grandchildren: Kenneth Fornal and his wife Mary and granddaughter Isabel of Claremont, CA; Keith Fornal of North Providence, RI; Allison Cameron and husband Ryan and grandsons Drew and Cole of Londonderry, NH; Gregory Fornal and wife Stefanie and grandchildren Mary, William, Annie and Henry of East Greenwich.

Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Episcopal Charities of Rhode Island, 275 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02903.

