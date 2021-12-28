Obituary: Peter D. Bamberry, 51

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Peter Bamberry, age 51, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 19. As a West Greenwich resident, he enjoyed his time outside in nature.

Peter is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen (Katie Sykes), and two children, Brielle and Eben. He was the son of Kenneth R. Bamberry and the late Dorothy Cullen Bamberry, born September 25, 1970. He also leaves behind his two sisters: Christina Pyne, her husband, John, and sons, Brendan, Christopher, and Liam, and Kimberly Blaze, her husband, Matthew, and sons, Ryan and Sean.

As a Massachusetts, Holliston High School graduate, Peter was a skilled baseball player who also excelled in math. His family feels very fortunate that he passed these mathematical and analytical skills along to his children. Peter graduated from Roger Williams University Graduate Program with a degree in Architecture. He has been a lifelong Architect, most recently at the University of Rhode Island as a Construction Projects Manager at the Narragansett Bay Campus. Talented and intuitive, not only could he draw it, he could build it as well, and constantly did home improvement projects.

His wife and children meant the world to him, and he thought of their every need. Actively involved in his children’s life, he made sure to attend all games, competitions, events, and meetings for his children. Peter’s true happiness was being with his family and his pets. He enjoyed taking drives and vacations, especially to Disney World. He loved working with his children on robotics and technology, and sharing his knowledge of golf. He also appreciated live music and giant pumpkins.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 29 from 9:00-11:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00am at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being created for the family and will be shared when available.

