Obituary: Peter B. Pundys, 97

East Greenwich Resident

Peter B. Pundys, 97, passed away on February 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He had lived in East Greenwich for the past 45 years.

Peter was born on May 30, 1925 in Kaunas, Lithuania. In 1944, when the Russians were re-invading Lithuania, he escaped to Western Germany and in 1948, emigrated to Canada. In 1953, while living in Montreal, Canada, he met and married another Lithuanian, Dalia Dikinis. They were married for 59 years, until her death in 2012.

For 38 years, in both Canada and the US, Peter worked for GE in various Information Systems positions, retiring from GE Wiring Devices in Warwick in 1991.

He is survived by his five children: Lavinia Fiscaletti (Dino), Ravena Creedon (Charles), Aras Pundys, Marius Pundys, Aurora Grybowski (Joseph), and 6 grandchildren: Collin, Gaelen and Annika Creedon, Amber and Sierra Grybowski, and Peter J Pundys.

The family thanks all the staff at RI Hospital for the outstanding care and compassion extended to Peter.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St, East Greenwich, RI, 02818. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St, East Greenwich, RI 02818, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

