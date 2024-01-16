Obituary: Pauline Martineau Cashore, 86

She came to NK schools in the 1960s as the first school psychologist in Rhode Island

Pauline Martineau Cashore of East Greenwich died peacefully on January 11 at Tockwotton Nursing Facility. She was the daughter of Oscar and Aurea (Robert) Martineau of Lowell, Mass. She attended local schools and graduated from Lowell State University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, followed by master’s degrees in guidance and school psychology from the University of Detroit and Boston College. She worked in Utica, Michigan, before coming to the North Kingstown school system as the first school psychologist in Rhode Island.

She married William J. Cashore, M.D., in 1969 and spent several years as a psychologist in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Montreal, Quebec, Canada, during her husband’s medical training. She and Bill returned to Rhode Island in 1973, when she resumed her career as a school psychologist in the North Kingstown school system while he worked at Women & Infants Hospital as a neonatologist. She retired in 2004 and devoted many years in retirement to helping her daughters Amy Cashore Mariani (John Mariani) and Sarah Cashore (Winston Quintero Moreira) raise their sons (her grandsons) Michael Mariani, Christopher Mariani, Alejandro Quintero Cashore and Adán Quintero Cashore.

Pauline was a vital center for her family, including her extended family in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Indiana. She was well known as a good neighbor and faithful friend to her colleagues, but most enjoyed family time at the family’s vacation home in New Hampshire, spending time with her siblings Bob Martineau (who predeceased her), Joline Soucy, Roberta D’Emilio, and Denise McDonough as well as her in-laws and many nieces and nephews. On Saturdays in the fall, you could always find her watching or attending a football game featuring her beloved Fighting Irish of the University of Notre Dame. She loved celebrating weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and “retirement time” with friends and colleagues. Her good taste in home decoration, food, art, music, and books and her exceptional organizational talents were well known to and shared with her many friends and relatives. She was most respected and loved, however, for being honest, kind, and generous beyond measure in all circumstances.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Jan. 22, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Mercy, 65 3rd Street, East Greenwich, with private burial to follow.

While Pauline loved flowers, she loved helping others even more, so her family asks that anyone inclined to honor her memory make a contribution in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, the University of Notre Dame, Catholic Relief Services, or the Genesis Center of Providence.

Posted 1/16/24