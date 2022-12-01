Obituary: Pauline M. MacDonald, 93

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Pauline M. MacDonald, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 29. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel J. MacDonald, Sr.

Born in Central Falls on June 25, 1929, she was the daughter of Charles H. Gagnier and Germaine D. (Bessette) Gagnier.

Pauline graduated in 1946, from St. Xaviors Academy then attended Bryant University. She was an avid golfer with a “Hole in One” for 47 years. She belonged to Wannamoisett Country Club and Hammock Bay Golf Club located in Naples, Fla. She also belonged to the East Greenwich Yacht Club. She enjoyed gardening, cooking (especially her Tourtiere Meat Pie at Christmas time), playing bridge, and traveling.

She leaves two sons, both of East Greenwich: Kenneth M. MacDonald and his wife, Barbara, and Daniel J. MacDonald, Jr. and his wife, Diane, as well as their two daughters, Patricia M. Grant of Wickford, and Denise E. Mailloux of East Greenwich. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Pauline also leaves behind a sister, Jacqueline D. Osborn, of California, and was predeceased by a brother, Charles G. Gagnier.

Calling hours will be held on Friday December 2, from 4-6:00 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home in EG. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, December 7, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Burial will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center PO Box 1245 Albert Lea, MN 5600.

An online condolence may be left with the Hill Funeral Home HERE.