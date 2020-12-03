Obituary: Paul Joseph Chilson, Master Chief (USN Ret.), 97

by | Dec 2, 2020

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line. 

Paul Joseph Chilson, Master Chief (USN Ret.), 97 years of age, passed from this life on Nov. 23, and is now serving on the staff of the Supreme Commander.

Preceded in death by his lovely wife, Arlene Marie (Linne) Chilson, of 63 years. He is survived by his daughter, Paula J. Yole, her husband Steve and their children, Christopher and Kelley; his son Scott J. Chilson, his wife Janine and their sons, Cameron, Andrew and Luke.

Born in Oklahoma City, Okla., he grew up in Muskogee, Okla., and graduated from Muskogee Central High School in 1941. He enlisted in the US Navy five days after Pearl Harbor and retired from the service in July 1975.

Paul was an avid fresh water bass angler. He was also an ardent fan of the University of Oklahoma (Sooners) football team and a very strong supporter of the New York Yankees baseball team.

Burial with full military honors will occur in Arlington National Cemetery, where he will be joining his wife Arlene who was buried there with full military honors in 2011. A celebration of his life will be held at the East Greenwich United Methodist Church at a later date in 2021.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS