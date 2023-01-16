Obituary: Paul Douglas Henry, 69

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Paul Douglas Henry went home to Jesus on Jan. 8, 2023, at the age of 69.

Paul was born to Reverend Norman and Josephine Henry on Feb. 24, 1953, in Caribou, Maine. As a youth in Rhode Island, he excelled in school and sports, earning the Outstanding Senior Athlete award at EGHS for his talent in football, basketball and track. He was a member of the EGHS Class of 1971. Paul went on to attend the University of Rhode Island, then Florida State University, where he earned his MBA.

Paul met his wife, Cynthia, at the Christmas Eve Service at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Tallahassee, Fla., in 1976. They married in August 1978, and went on to have three daughters, Karen, Erica, and Stephanie.

Paul worked in the area of finance beginning with Steego Corp. in West Palm Beach, Fla., then Lykes Brothers Inc., Lykes Steamship, and CP Ships in Tampa, Fla. In 2006 he was transferred to Georgia, employed with Hapag-Lloyd in Kennesaw until his retirement in 2019.

He was a faithful servant in the church serving as a deacon at St. Andrews Methodist Church and Stewardship Minister for Apostles Lutheran Church, both in Brandon, Fla.

He was quick-witted and always had the perfect punchline. He made vacations extra special with his attention to detail and careful planning. The family has many happy memories of their time together.

Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God. Our comfort is in the hope of the resurrection.

Paul joins his parents, Norm and Jo, in Heaven. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cynthia; daughters, Karen, Erica (Brian), and Stephanie; grandchildren, Van and Mabel; and his sister and brothers.

Most assuredly, I say to you, he who hears My word and believes in Him who sent Me has everlasting life, and shall not come into judgment, but has passed from death into life. – John 5:24

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, MUST Ministries, Marietta, or a charity of your choice.

You can leave an online condolence at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home and Memorial Park website HERE.

And you can read about the Outstanding Senior Athlete award here: Rhode Island Pendulum, Page18, 1971-05-13.