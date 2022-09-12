Obituary: Patricia “Patti” Ann Bryan Sereby, 55

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Patricia “Patti” Ann Bryan Sereby, 55, passed away unexpectedly, together with her beloved husband, Keith Sereby, on Wednesday, September 7. Born in Providence on October 2, 1966, she was the daughter of David Bryan and his wife Joyce of North Scituate, and the late Eva (McLaughlin) Bryan.

She is survived by her parents and her loving daughter, Lindsey Dowiot (Justin) of Coventry; cherished grandchildren, Mae and Chester Dowiot; dear brother, Martin Bryan (Deborah) of Warwick; niece Mollyanne Bryan, nephew Samuel Bryan (Jessica), and grand-niece Mackenzie Bryan. She is also survived by her step-children: Hannah Sereby, Emma Sereby, and Amelia Sereby.

While Patti faced many trials and struggles throughout her life’s journey, her family finds comfort knowing that her love for Jesus remained unwavering, and her chains are now broken as she is free in the presence of her Savior.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. in Hope Church of Cranston. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory of Cranston on Thursday, September 15, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

You can leave an online condolence at the Nardolillo Funeral Home website HERE.