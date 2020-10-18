Obituary: Patricia F. Wesselhoeft, 86

Patricia F. Wesselhoeft, 86, passed away Oct. 15, with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Dr. Conrad Wesselhoeft, Jr., and children LeeAnn Ablin (Jack), Karen Caesar, Suzanne Wesselhoeft and Conrad Wesselhoeft, III. She also leaves six grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother and sister.

Born in Lawrence, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Bertha Ryan Stevens and Joseph Stevens. She was a graduate of Colby Junior College and went on to work in a fulfilling career in the insurance industry. She also enjoyed cooking and baking; and loved to cook for large family gatherings and holidays. She was an avid reader; and loved to knit. She made afghans, hats, and mittens to donate to local homeless shelters. She was a kind and compassionate woman with an enormous heart.

Due to COVID-19 health regulations, the funeral will be private. A private burial will take place at Quidnessett Cemetery in North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett, RI 02882. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. 

You can find the obituary at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

 

