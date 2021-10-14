Obituary: Patricia C. Palleschi, 61

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Patricia (Trish) C. Palleschi, 61, passed away on October 10. Trish was the wife of Dr. Mark Palleschi for 38 years. Trish was the mother of Ally and Erica, and the grandmother of two-month old Evan Belisle. She was the loving daughter of Mrs. Jean Hanlon, JD, and the late Thomas Hanlon, JD. She will be missed by her siblings, John, James, and Robert Hanlon, and Susan Downing.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM from the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, also in East Greenwich. Visiting hours: Friday, October 15, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.