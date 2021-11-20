Obituary: Patricia B. Ellis, 91

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Patricia B. Ellis, 91, of East Greenwich, passed away November 17. She is survived by her beloved husband of 71 plus years, Charles E. Ellis, Jr. Born in East Greenwich on June 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Marguerite (Arnold) Booth.

Mrs. Ellis was President of Pine River Associates, Inc. and formerly the President of Charles L. Booth, Inc. She taught swimming, enjoyed ice skating and ice dance, traveling with Good Sam, singing and music.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving children, Charles E. Ellis, III and his wife, Susan, and Cherrie R. Dorsey; granddaughters, Adrienne Medeiros and her husband, Matt, and Bethany Mong and her husband, Derrick; and great grandchildren, Kasey Ellis, Johnathan Mong, and Zachary, Connor and Kayleigh Medeiros. She was predeceased by a grandson, William Mong, and son-in-law, Stephen Dorsey.

Funeral Service Tuesday, November 23, at 12:30 PM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, also in East Greenwich. Calling hours: Monday, November 22, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.