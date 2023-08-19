Obituary: Patricia A. Sousa, 91

A distinguished career as an RN

Patricia A. Sousa, known affectionately as “Patsy” to her family and friends, was born in Providence, the daughter of the late Domenico Raymond Rinaldi and the late Elizabeth (McCarthy) Rinaldi. For 68 years she was the devoted wife of the late Joseph J. Sousa, Jr., her beloved “Buddy.” Together they created a warm and loving home for their four children: the late Elizabeth M. Tully, Maureen P. Sousa, the late Kathleen G. Sullivan, and Joseph R. Sousa.

Patsy graduated from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in 1954. As a registered nurse, she had a distinguished career at Kent Hospital where she rose to a supervisory position. After retiring from Kent, she continued in her vocation at Scalabrini Villa, and as a hospice nurse bringing care and comfort to those at the most vulnerable time in their life.

Patsy was a voracious reader, and before arthritis took its toll, she had been an accomplished and prolific seamstress, knitter and crocheter, demonstrating her talents in everything from bridesmaids’ dresses and costumes, to sweaters and scarves for her family.

Patsy was a woman of great faith and had been a communicant of St. Francis de Sales Church since moving to East Greenwich in the 1960s. Her faith had been a tremendous source of strength and comfort when facing her most challenging times.

It was during Patsy and Buddy’s courtship that he introduced her to Major League Baseball, and she would begin her lifelong love of the Boston Red Sox. Beginning in the 1980s, she and Buddy would spend months in Florida attending every game of Red Sox spring training and creating long-lasting friendships with their fellow fans.

Patsy’s greatest joy was being surrounded by the family she loved so deeply and who returned that love in equal measure. Whether it was a holiday, a birthday, or a simple family meal, nothing brought her greater happiness than her family. Patsy leaves behind memories of a warm, loving, and caring soul that will be cherished in the hearts of all who had the great privilege of knowing her and being loved by her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, School St., North Kingstown. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Sunday, August 20, 5-8 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Bayview at Scalabrini Memory Care Wing, 860 North Quidnessett Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.



~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 8/20/23