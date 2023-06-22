Obituary: Patricia A. (Potter) Senez, 87

Patricia A. (Potter) Senez was born in Providence on Sept. 15, 1935. Patricia was 87 years old when she passed at the Kent Regency in Warwick on June 16.

She was the beloved wife of the late Edward L. Senez, to whom she was married for 57 years. Patricia was also predeceased by her parents Ralph and Elizabeth Potter and her sister Phyllis E. Clarke. Patricia is survived by her lifelong best friend Joan E. Andrews of Warwick and her nieces Cheryl L. Allspach of Warwick and Meredith E. Smith of Coventry. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews including Cara A. Newsham of Warwick and Rachel G. Smith of Warwick.

Patricia grew up in Cranston and was a graduate of Johnson & Wales. She retired from the Narragansett Electric Company. Patricia and her husband Ed resided in the Potowomut section of Warwick from the mid 1960s until 2020.

Pat had numerous hobbies including painting, knitting, crocheting but, her favorite pastime was traveling with Ed in their motorhome. During their marriage they visited all 50 states and all the National Parks. Throughout her life Pat was very active in many organizations including DAR, Sunshine Society, Red Hat Society, and the East Greenwich Fire Auxiliary.

Besides her many activities and talents, Patricia was always quick with a smile and a hug. She was the kindest person and brought so much joy to her family and friends. Not a day will go by that we will not miss her.

Funeral service is Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Calling hour will be prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA of Care New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 in memory of Patricia A. Senez.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

Posted 6/21/23