Obituary: Pamela Wright Kelly, 69

Pamela Wright Kelly, 69, of Daniel Island, S.C., beloved wife of Richard (Dick) E. Kelly entered into the arms of her Savior on April 25. A Memorial Service will be held at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich, on July 22, at 11 a.m. Her graveside service will be held Saturday, August 12, at Christ Episcopal Church, 2304 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, S.C. at 10 a.m.



Pam was born August 11, 1953, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, daughter of the late Herbert Buckley Wright and the late Doris Ann Atkinson Wright. She graduated from Regina High School, South Euclid, Ohio, and attended Ohio University in Athens, with a concentration in communications.

She met her husband Dick, the love of her life, in a chance meeting in 1977. They were married in 1979 at Christ Episcopal Church in Hudson, Ohio. They were each other’s best friend and soulmate, sharing marriage for over 43 years. They are proud parents of two beautiful daughters, Kathleen and Meghan Kelly.

In addition to spending time raising her two daughters and tirelessly supporting her husband, Richard, in his business, Pam found time to actively volunteer, play competitive tennis and delight her family with many gourmet dishes. Her very outgoing, supportive personality made her sought after by many volunteer groups. She served as president of the Park Crossing Women’s Group of Charlotte, N.C., and was a board member of the Four Season Women’s Group of Aurora, Ohio. She was an active parent volunteer in her children’s school. She served as president of the Parents Teachers Group for Cole Junior High in East Greenwich, R.I., and as a member of the Design Committee for the new middle school building. She received a Recognition of Appreciation by the mayor of the City of Aurora, Ohio, for her work in the beautification efforts of the city and served on a similar committee for the Chamber of Commerce of East Greenwich.

Pam had deep faith. Prayer was a part of her daily regimen and she was known to escape life’s troubles and worries in the solitude and peacefulness of church. She was an avid reader of Richard Rohr and loved the music of Casting Crowns.

Pam was the heart light of her family and friends. Her warm and giving heart was reflected in her bright smile and infectious laugh, which attracted so many people to her. Her family and friends were of utmost importance to her. She was our social butterfly, always in motion and in the center of action!



She delighted in new friends and worked diligently to maintain old friendships, some of which dated back to elementary school. Even though she served in leadership positions in several volunteer groups, she was most happy in a hospitality role.

During her daughters’ younger years, the house was often filled with friends. To some, Pam served as a second mother. To others, her warm, loving nature was enough. Her children’s friends would often be found splashing in the hot tub or watching the big screen TV in the basement.

You are cherished and will be sorely missed Pam, Pammy, Mom, and Momma Bear. We love you so very much!

Pam is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dick; two daughters, Kathleen and Meghan Kelly; two brothers, David Wright, Michael Wright; four nephews, Buckley Wright, Matthew Wright, Robert Wright, Sean Kelly; and two nieces, Eileen Kelly, Olivia Woycheck-Wright.

Memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 2304 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, S.C. A memorial message may be sent to the family at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 5/10/23