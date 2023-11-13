Obituary: Owen Richard Zimmer, 17

Owen Richard Zimmer, born on June 14, 2006, in New York City, passed away on Nov. 4, at only 17 years old. He was the beloved son of Amanda Meyer-Zimmer and Jared Zimmer and brother to Annabelle Robyn Zimmer. Grieving family members include grandparents Albert and Harolyn Meyer and Richard and Judi Zimmer, his great-aunt Edna and uncle Ethan, and aunt Jennifer and many, many others.

He was a student at the Rocky Hill Country Day School in Warwick, loved playing lacrosse, was recently introduced to school sailing, had a passion for sports and music and played both guitar and drums. Owen was well liked by his many student friends, faculty and coaches. He was always interested in world history and was asked, while still in elementary

school, what he wanted to be – he quickly replied – a historian. When he was quite young he was obsessed with bridges!

There is a big hole in all of our hearts.

A service celebrating Owen’s life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in East Greenwich, 1558 South County Trail (Rt. 2), East Greenwich.

If you wish, donations can be made to the Rocky Hill Fund (https://www.rockyhill.org/rocky-hill-fund/) in Owen’s memory, as the school was a very important part of his life.

You can leave an online condolence at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.

