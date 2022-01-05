Obituary: Olivia Rose Passaretti, 17

Photo by EM, EG News.

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Olivia Rose Passaretti, 17, died tragically on Saturday, January 1. Born in Providence, she was a beloved daughter of Janine A. (Muro) Passaretti-Molloy and the late Michael A Passaretti.

Olivia was the stepdaughter of Dennis Molloy, cherished sister of Jacqueline and Victoria Passaretti, and granddaughter of Arleen “Nana” (Proia) Notardonato, Richard “Grampy Rick” Notardonato, and the late John A. “Papa” Muro. She was the niece and goddaughter of Erika Muro and Steven Catanzaro, the niece of Stephen Passaretti, and the cousin of Brooklynn and Brandon Catanzaro.

Olivia, “Liv” or “Livvy Rose” to her mother, was a junior at East Greenwich High School and a member of the Girls Softball Team. In the EGHS school parking lot, space No. 25, which she had chosen to honor her late father’s 11/25 birthdate, quickly became a memorial to her.

She will always be remembered as a kind and caring young woman with smile that would light up the room. Olivia was often described as an “old soul,” and anyone who knew her quickly understood how loving and wise she was as she exhibited wisdoms beyond her age. Her energy for life was seen through the passion with which she lived each day. It became the source of her success as she worked tirelessly to earn a black belt in martial arts, and as she stepped onto the softball field.

Olivia’s spiritual life was rooted in her growing up in the Our Lady of Mercy parish and being an altar server during mass. She found joy in making others happy. She was very empathetic to others, and never missed an opportunity to say, “I love you!”

Olivia loved to spend time with family and close friends, and with her dog, Sonny. She loved music and dance. She had amazing rhythm. She loved to make funny online videos and to play virtual reality games. She loved sports, and following the Raiders football team, and the Red Sox.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich, on Saturday, January 8 at 10:00 AM. Face masks are required. Calling hours have been respectfully omitted. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made payable to: East Greenwich School District, ATTN: Finance Department, 111 Peirce Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818. Please note on your check, “Passaretti Athletic Fund.”

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.